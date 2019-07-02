It surely can only get better for Manchester United after their disaster of a season last time out.

A slow start under Jose Mourinho lead to his sacking in December before an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspired turn-around revitalised the club.

However, a diabolical end to the season saw United lurch from one awful result to the next as their season ended in a whimper.

United slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last eight.

However, there have already been encouraging signs coming out of Old Trafford in the off-season.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been snapped up while star striker Marcus Rashford has committed his long term future to the club as well.

Now all that remains is for Solskjaer to reinforce his midfield and his defence.

United are already taking steps towards doing just that though, today launching a £70 million bid for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

It looks like United mean business this summer and fans could be in for a far more memorable season in 2019/20.

In fact, if a recent Football Manager simulation is to be believed, United could be in for vast improvement and it seems that Maguire could make all the difference.

With the Englishman marshalling Solskjaer’s defensive unit in the simulation, United managed to finish as high as second in the league.

Only 29 goals were conceded and 16 clean sheets were kept - 9 more than the Red Devils managed in the previous season.

They would eventually finish ten points behind eventual champions, Liverpool, with a tally of 83 points to their name - a whole 17 more their paltry total in 18/19.

You can see the full simulation and statistics here.

There you have it.

While Maguire to United is by no means a ‘done-deal’, it seems like Ed Woodward and co. should do all they can to get the move over the line.

Maguire could make a massive difference to what has been a frightfully leaky backline.

Get it done, Ole.