Just hours after the capture of Jack Clarke from Leeds United, Tottenham have signed Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record £65m.

Ndombele, 22, is a long-term target for Spurs and was Mauricio Pochettino's top target heading into the summer transfer window.

His transfer fee smashes the record previously set by Davinson Sanchez, who cost Tottenham £42m back in 2017.

Pochettino has barely spent a penny over the past 18 months but he's now signed two players in the space of 24 hours.

Ndombele will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a highly-rated French midfielder whose pace, skill and power is likened to Mousa Dembele.

More to follow.