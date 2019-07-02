New Southampton signing Che Adams says they can beat Liverpool & Man City to win PL title

Che Adams completed his move to Southampton on Monday afternoon.

The striker joined from Birmingham and will make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

He spent the last three season's at St Andrew's, but before that, the 22-year-old also had spells with Sheffield United, Ilkeston and Oadby Town.

So saying Southampton is the biggest step up of his career to date would be fair - and Adams has already set his aims very high. Too high, perhaps.

During his first interview with Saints TV, the youngster claimed that he's moved to St Mary's with the ambition of winning the title.

"Southampton’s a huge club. Obviously, we want to win the league. Obviously, it’s a lot to ask for," Adams said.

"But you have to set yourself new targets to hit. And with the squad here that I’ve seen from last season, there’s no reason that we can’t [win the Premier League]."

That's certainly a bold statement to make - and it's one that makes us wonder if Southampton's new signing has even been watching them recently.

In the first half of the 2018/19 campaign, Saints looked set for relegation.

They were in the bottom three at the beginning of December and sacked manager Mark Hughes before Christmas.

Ralph Hasenhuttl took over and steadied the ship, eventually guiding Southampton to a 16th place finish. That was actually quite the achievement, considering the mess Hughes left the club in.

But Adams hasn't signed to battle relegation. He believes the Hampshire club can challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Well, at least he's dreaming big. With Southampton's odds of winning the league 750/1, it would be quite the achievement.