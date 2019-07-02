The Lionesses are on a fantastic World Cup run and have reached the semi-finals of the tournament, but tonight face their biggest task to date.

They will now play against the USA women’s national team, the favourites to win the competition and arguably the greatest women's side in the world.

To celebrate the occasion, Budweiser has decided to pledge free beer to fans across England if the Lionesses pull off the upset tonight in France.

The beers will be available via a printable token following the final whistle in the event of an England win.

It’s not just one bottle up for grabs, fans will be able to get their hands on a four pack of Budweiser with the coupon, worth £4.

As the official partner of the England women’s senior team, Budweiser has a whopping 25,000 packs of beer to give away, should the Lionesses emerge victorious from the semi-final.

This is part of Budweiser’s efforts to mobilise the nation behind the Lionesses, who can make history if they go through to the final.

No England side has gone beyond the semi-final stage in a FIFA World Cup since the men’s side won way back in 1966.

Matt Leadbeater, marketing manager at Budweiser said, via The Mirror: “As official partner to the England Women’s Senior team, we wanted to take this moment to help bring a nation together to toast the Lionesses as they potentially step into history.

"We want everyone in the country to come together to lend their support – and we want as many people as possible to celebrate as one if the team reaches England’s first FIFA World Cup final in more than 50 years. To everyone cheering on the Lionesses - this Bud’s for you, and it’s on us.”

The USA are the current world champions, having won the 2015 final 5-2 against Japan, but the whole of England will be behind Phil Neville's side tonight.

For more than just one reason...