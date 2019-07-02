Remember when Pro Evolution Soccer used to be the daddy of football video games?

It was during the early 2000s when FIFA had regressed since the late 1990s.

PES was by far the most popular and realistic video game of the two at the time - but FIFA eventually caught up, and then overtook Pro Evo, around 2008’ish.

Since then, EA Sports’ hugely-successful video game franchise has dominated in terms of popularity.

You and your mates have probably all played FIFA, rather than Pro Evo, over the past 10 years or so.

However, Manchester United fans unsure whether to purchase the latest version of FIFA or take a punt on Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 will have their heads turned when they see the latest graphics.

Man Utd have announced a partnership with Konami for PES 2020 and all of their players now look ultra-realistic. Like, seriously realistic. It’s a bit spooky, in fact.

Old Trafford has also been recreated to look as realistic as possible and the results are pretty astounding.

“Created using state-of-the-art technology, the game boasts the most detailed recreation of the club’s famous Old Trafford stadium seen yet,” Man Utd said in a statement on their website.

“The current squad have also been created using a full-body 3D scanning process, providing players of the game with ultra-realistic avatars of their favourite United stars.”

Check out the trailer here…

They’re also recreated some of the United legend including David Beckham, who features on the trailer.

Here are a few screenshots which show you just how realistic Man Utd’s current squad look on PES 2020.

This is Paul Pogba…

No, this isn’t a photograph of the real David de Gea…

Marcus Rashford is also absolutely spot on…

And here’s Scott McSauce - sorry, McTominay - looking like a boss…

McTominay has been selected as an ambassador for the next Pro Evo and he told United’s website: “It’s a real honour for me, and I’m really excited to get the partnership under way.

“I’ve been playing the game a lot and the graphics look absolutely amazing.

“No matter what games we [the players] play, if it’s cards against Victor or a game on the PlayStation or XBOX, I fancy myself to be right up there! The best part of the game is you can play with your friends and you can bring a brand new game into the changing room.

"Not everyone will have played PES 2020 so it’s going to be exciting for the boys and hopefully we’ll get some good matches going.”