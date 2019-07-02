Football

.

Introducing Arsenal's new signing: 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal have made their first summer signing - and you've probably never heard of him.

Eighteen-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has joined the Gunners from Ituano on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee.

He claims he models his game on Cristiano Ronaldo no less, which is nothing but good news for Arsenal.

"I am a player who gives his all at all times, I play as a team and always looking to win games and win trophies," Martinelli told Arsenal's website.

"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level. Always in the run for titles and individual trophies.

"I look up to Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar as they are players who can decide games and are very professional, who dedicate themselves to the whole game.

"It is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity."

Arsenal fans can be excused for not knowing much about Martinelli, but luckily for them, one Gooner called @Rehnato has created a Twitter thread introducing their new signing.

p1depng67inrv1ilaegd1iab1osb9.jpg

p1depnrhtl18j41i1919ng489gp3b.jpg

p1depnsq6i11kbt9mcv212j01n9gf.jpg

p1depo2l6o1uel14jvmb0440nunh.jpg

p1depo337d1gup14qs1q7h14ue1incj.jpg

p1depo3l47jtf1q2avhierhvohl.jpg

p1depo45j8qdqa5n1lp519971pnjn.jpg

p1depo4jm11pqu17qlbtj1080sjtp.jpg

Martinelli sounds like a very exciting talent and it's great news that Unai Emery is planning to integrate him with the first team, rather than send him out on loan.

With an ageing squad and not much money to spend, youth might just be the way forward for Arsenal, especially with Reiss Nelson also set to return.

