Nemanja Vidic will always be remembered as one of the best defenders the Premier League has ever seen.

The former Manchester United centre-back was a commanding figure over the course of nine seasons at Old Trafford, and in his prime, a formidable opponent for any striker.

Vidic enjoyed almost a decade of constant success with the Red Devils, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and a Champions League medal under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Following the legendary manager’s retirement at the end of the 2012-13 campaign, the Serbian played on for another year to see out his contract.

Vidic then joined Walter Mazzarri’s Inter Milan, where he made 23 appearances before the appointment of Roberto Mancini saw him fall out of favour.

A spate of injuries to the Nerazzurri defenders above him in the pecking order granted several opportunities to reestablish himself at the San Siro.

Vidic took them with both hands and reminded Mancini of his world-class quality, which even sparked talk of a possible transfer back to England.

But in January 2016, the then 34-year-old announced his retirement two weeks after parting ways with Inter by mutual consent.

That prospective return to his old stomping ground appears to be back on the cards, though.

According to Nenad Lalatovic, Vidic has been asked to manage the United Under-23s squad off the back of Ricky Sbragia’s dismissal in May.

“He got an offer to coach Man Utd B,” the FK Vojvodina told Bosnian channel ELTA TV, via FourFourTwo journalist Nebojsa Markovic.

“I told him that's perfect for him if he wants to coach, but he hasn't decided yet.

"Vida is in Milan, still thinking whether he'll be a coach. I told him, ‘It's a perfect chance to return to [England], one day you'll take over [United]. You're the world's best ever defender’.

“I'm cheering for him to accept the offer, then one day return Man Utd where they belong.”

Vidic, 37, might well be tempted by the proposal, considering his take on United’s regression of late.

“If you're speaking about the Sir Alex Ferguson era and comparing now the last three, four years, definitely Manchester United is not on the level fans [are] expecting,” he told BeIN Sports last year, per The Sun.

“We have to believe the club is going forward.

“To be honest, in the future, I would like to be the manager.”

Well, everyone has to start somewhere to get to the top.