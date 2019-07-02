It’s fair to say day one of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships was entertaining.

Usually, the defending champion opening play on Centre Court is the story of the day.

But Novak Djokovic’s straight set victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber got nowhere near the back pages.

Instead, it was 15-year-old Cori Gauff’s win over five-time champion, Venus Williams, that everyone was talking about.

Meanwhile, second seed Naomi Osaka was dumped out on Centre Court as she lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Over in the men’s draw, sixth seed Alexander Zverev and seventh seed Stefanos Tsitispas were surprise casualties as they lost to Jiri Vesely and Thomas Fabbiano respectively.

So it’s fair to say, day two at Wimbledon had a lot to live up to.

But it continued in very much a similar vein as fifth seed Dominic Thiem lost in five sets to Sam Querrey.

Thiem took the first set on a tie-break but went on to lose 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 0-6.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza lost 4-6, 4-6 to World No. 121 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Roger Federer lost the first set of a match at Wimbledon for the first time since 2010, as 22-year-old Lloyd Harris claimed it 6-3.

But Federer bounced back immediately to take the second set 6-1 in 22 minutes.

The 20 time Grand Slam winner went on to win comfortably 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Following Federer on Centre Court was Serena Williams, looking to fare better than sister, Venus, yesterday.

And the number 11 seed showed her class as she eased past Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5.

KYRGIOS VS NADAL IN ROUND TWO

Nick Kyrgios followed up his controversial antics at Queens with a similarly entertaining first round five-set triumph over fellow Oz Jordan Thompson.

Kyrgios was brilliant and times and bewildering at others as he continually talked to himself and the crowd while attempting numerous ‘tweeners’ with very little success.

Despite taking a 2-1 sets lead, Kyrgios decided he wouldn’t try too hard in the fourth and subsequently lost 6-0 in just 18 minutes.

But he regained his composure to win 6-1 in the fifth.

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal beat Japan's Yuichi Sugita to set up a mouth-watering clash with Kyrgios.

Nadal was down an early break but recovered well to eventually win 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Kyrgios and Nadal met five years ago at Wimbledon when Kyrgios - then 19-years-old - shocked the tennis world with a victory to take him into the quarter-finals.

Five years on, their relationship is far from great.

Just two months ago, Kyrgios had this to say about the Spaniard.

"He’s my polar opposite, like literally my polar opposite,” he said in Rome.

“And he’s super salty. Every time I’ve beaten him ... when he wins, it’s fine. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, ‘He was a great player’. But as soon as I beat him, it’s just like, ‘He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game’”.

And when asked about his relationship with Nadal following his victory over Thompson, he replied: "We have a mutual respect, but that's about it I think."

After Kyrgios' antics today, that is going to be some match.

ANOTHER DECENT DAY FOR BRITS

It was a busy day for Brits - and one with more positive than negative results.

James Ward was involved in one of the matches of the day. He led 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili by two sets on Court 17, before losing in five sets 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 6-8.

Katie Swan also fell at the first hurdle as they lost 2-6, 4-6 to German Laura Siegemund.

But Joanna Konta, fresh semi-final at Roland Garros, overcame Ana Bogdan in two sets on Court One, while Cameron Norrie beat Denis Istomin in straight sets.

Harriet Dart, Jay Clarke and Dan Evans have also made it through to the second round, joining Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund.