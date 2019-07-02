England and the United States are locked in a tense World Cup semi-final in Lyon.

The reigning champions took the lead over Phil Neville’s side after ten minutes, courtesy of Christen Press header.

The Lionesses rallied to snatch a quick equaliser, though, with Ellen White scoring her sixth goal of the tournament to match Harry Kane and Gary Linekar’s efforts in 2018 and 1986 respectively.

But parity was only restored for all of 12 minutes as Alex Morgan fired the US back into the lead with a clever nodded finish past Carly Telford.

It will be a birthday to remember for the 30-year-old - whose unusual celebration turned one or two heads.

After pulling herself alongside White as the competition’s top scorer, Morgan pretended to sip a cup of tea with her pinky raised.

Certainly a cheeky way to celebrate after putting the ball in the back of England’s net.

Take a look in the video below...