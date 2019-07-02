Florijana Ismaili, the Switzerland forward who was declared missing after a swimming accident on Lake Como in Italy over the weekend, has tragically been confirmed dead.

The 24-year-old’s body was discovered at a depth of 204 metres after being missing for three days.

Ismaili played for the BSC Young Boys women’s team since 2011 and was the club’s captain.

She was visiting Lake Como, an idyllic holiday destination situated around 16 miles from the Switzerland border, when she went swimming with friends on Saturday morning.

Concerns grew when she failed to resurface after jumping into a lake and a friend raised the alarm.

Liverpool and Switzerland star expressed his condolences on social media after hearing Ismaili had passed away.

“I am deeply shocked by the death of Florijana Ismaili,” he tweeted. “My family and I would like to express our condolences to the Ismaili family and those close to them.”

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera - per The Sun - Ismaili visited the lake with a teammate and they had rented an inflatable boat near Musso.

The paper claims she “jumped into the water, but never surfaced again”.

The local fire brigade and divers were deployed on Sunday to search for Ismaili but, tragically, she was discovered dead.

Young Boys confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

While FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"Both on mine and FIFA’s behalf, I would like to express the most heartfelt condolences to Florijana’s family and friends, to the Swiss Federation and to BSC Young Boys."

Ismaili had played for Switzerland since 2014 and earned 33 caps.

Our thoughts go to her family and friends at this extremely difficult time.