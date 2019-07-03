There has always been a lot of money in and around football.

But in the past couple of decades, the amount of cash in the sport has increased exponentially.

Football is now a multi-billion pound business - but surely the current increase in money is unsustainable? Will the bubble eventually burst?

Some of the transfer fees, asking prices and wages that have been reported over the past week or two have taken our breath away.

And the Premier League - where TV money has made its clubs incredibly rich in recent years - is at the forefront of this madness.

Per Sky Sports, it’s been revealed that Leicester City and Newcastle United have agreed a £30 million deal for the transfer of forward Ayoze Perez.

The 25-year-old is a decent Premier League striker but far from a great one.

He’s scored 48 goals in 195 games for Newcastle over the past five seasons.

Thirty-million pounds now feels like the new £10 million.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are reportedly holding out for an astonishing £90 million for defender Harry Maguire.

Manchester United’s £70 million bid is still £20 million short of Leicester’s valuation for a centre-back who could be about to become one of the most expensive footballers of all time.

Paul Pogba was signed for less than £90 million three summers ago.

A £90 million player in 2016 is probably worth around £200 million in today’s market.

Wilfried Zaha is another player whose asking price is eye-watering.

Arsenal’s bid of £40 million was half of the £80 million that Crystal Palace want for the Ivory Coast winger.

Then we have wages, which are similarly obscene in many cases.

Marcus Rashford is a quality young striker but, come on now, is he really worth an astronomical £250,000 a week?

That’s the contract he’s now on for the next four years because United didn’t want to lose the England international to either Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.

Rashford will be joined at Old Trafford next season by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, an uncapped 21-year-old who has just cost United a massive £50 million to sign from Palace.

We dread to think what transfer fees and wages will look like in another three years’ time.