Leo Messi and Argentina crashed out of the Copa America.

Brazil 2-0 Argentina: Lionel Messi's side crash out of the Copa America

Lionel Messi's hopes of winning a trophy with Argentina were dashed once again last night by Brazil.

Tite's side were simply too strong in the Copa America semi-final, beating their bitter South American rivals 2-0.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring on 19 minutes, but Argentina did have their chances to equalise after.

Messi himself hit the post and had a free-kick brilliantly saved by Liverpool star Alisson Becker, while Sergio Aguero also had a big chance in the first-half.

But Brazil sealed the win on 71 minutes with a brilliant counter-attack.

Jesus charged down the pitch and expertly laid the ball on a plate for Roberto Firmino to tap home and earn the Selecao a priceless win.

Brazil will now either play Chile or Peru in the final and will be the heavy favourites to win the trophy on home soil.

It's actually the first time Brazil have been to the final of the competition since 2007 and they're yet to concede a single goal during this year's edition of the tournament.

Brazil players celebrate

For Messi, it's now nine attempts without an international trophy for the Barcelona superstar, but there is another Copa America scheduled for next summer before the 2022 World Cup.

Will he ever end his drought on the international scene? Given how poor the current Argentina side is, it's hard to see it happening in his career.

Do you think Messi will ever win a trophy with Argentina? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

