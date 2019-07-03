Like it or not, it seems that VAR in football is here to stay.

It’s had a very controversial start, with high-profile incidents affecting big matches at last summer’s World Cup finals and last season’s Champions League.

Unlike goal-line technology, VAR still relies on the opinion of match officials. Subsequently, it will never be 100 per cent reliable or free from controversy. Mistakes will continue to happen.

Its supporters argue that it’s better than the alternative. Fewer mistakes will - or should - occur as a result of this new technology.

However, the downside is the amount of time it takes to reach a decision. It can take minutes for a VAR review to be completed - and these delays are infuriating to many football fans.

We had yet more VAR controversy during the Women’s World Cup semi-final clash between England and USA on Tuesday night.

England had a goal disallowed for a fractional offside and were later awarded a dubious penalty.

Like many watching at home, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was losing his cool with VAR.

He took to Instagram to voice his disgust, calling the technology “bollocks”.

“VAR is complete bollocks!!!!!!!” he wrote.

“Can’t even celebrate a goal at home in front of the telly without being worried...can’t wait for the new Premier league season ffs 🙈🙈🙈”

“How can anybody celebrate a goal with confidence...it’s rubbish!!”

Indeed, VAR will make its debut in the Premier League at the start of next season, which will be interesting.

Expect plenty of VAR discussions on Match of the Day and Monday Night Football from August onwards.

However, you’ll do well to find a single referee who’s against VAR.

Mark Clattenburg says the technology ‘worked to perfection’ during the match between England and the US.

“England cannot blame VAR for their loss to the USA as it worked to perfection. The technology rightly disallowed Ellen White's goal - it may have been by the smallest of margins but offside is offside,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“VAR also gave the Lionesses a penalty after referee Edina Alves Batista consulted her pitch-side monitor.

“The replays showed how Becky Sauerbrunn's knee caught White's foot as she went to play the ball, and Steph Houghton missed the subsequent spot-kick.

“The second yellow for Millie Bright was also a correct call. Her foot was over the ball and she caught her opponent on the ankle.

“It was a reckless foul, and modern-day football will always try to protect the players from these types of tackles.

“This was an agonising result for England but the officials got the big decisions right.”