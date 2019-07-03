Lionel Messi and Argentina are out of the Copa America.

They were beaten 2-0 in the semi-final of the competition by rivals Brazil, with Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino scoring the crucial goals.

It now means Messi has failed to win an international trophy with Argentina in nine attempts.

And Barcelona's little magician was fuming with the officials and VAR after the game, labelling them both "bulls**t".

"They were not better than us. They found the net early and the second goal came from a penalty [to Aguero] they didn't award," Messi told reporters, per Mirror.

"They [the officials] had called a lot of bulls**t, but they didn't even check the VAR, that's unbelievable.

"That happened all over the game. At the first glance of contact, they ruled in their [Brazil's] favour and this kind of bulls**t distracted us from the game.

“Throughout the tournament they called bulls**t handballs, bulls**t penalties, and bulls**t fouls. But somehow today, they refused to use VAR.

"There is no excuses for us, but we need to review this, analyse it and let's hope CONMEBOL does something about it - but surely not, because Brazil commands too much power in the organisation.

"I think we played a great game. We made a great effort and they were not superior to us."

He's not happy.

However, Messi did take time to praise his Argentina teammates and believes they can be a force in years to come.

"Something new is on the horizon," Messi added. "I hope we are respected and not criticised. They should let the team be and let them grow.

"The truth is I have got on very well with this group of players and if I have to help in some way I will.

"This is a great group which is growing and if I can join them I will."

