Brazil cruised into the Copa America final last night thanks to a 2-0 win over fierce rivals, Argentina.

The Selecao were simply too strong on the night as Lionel Messi’s Argentina went crashing out of yet another international tournament.



Messi’s side were not without their chances though, but in the end, they couldn’t find a way past the imperious Alisson Becker, who was once again in fine form.



The Liverpool stopper once again proved why he is considered one of the best ’keepers in the world as he eased to his ninth consecutive clean-sheet in all competitions.



In fact, one of the last players to beat Alisson was Messi, whose sublime curling free-kick at the Camp Nou looked to have well and truly finished Liverpool off in the Champions League.

We all know what happened next, with Alisson playing a massive part in ensuring that the Reds clinched one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history.



However, Messi was presented with an opportunity to exact some revenge on Alisson after Argentina were awarded a free-kick in a similar area to the one Messi despatched in that Champions League semi-final.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner struck it sweetly but this time Alisson knew exactly what was coming.



He scurried across his goal and plucked the ball out of the hair without even having to dive.



You can watch the brilliant bit of work here:





Lovely.



That shot was arrowing straight towards the top corner but Alisson made the business of stopping it look frightfully easy.



The Brazilian is now on the brink of becoming the first goalkeeper in history to simultaneously hold the Golden Glove prize in each of the three major competitions in which he has entered in a single season.





He edged out Manchester City stopper Ederson with 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, shared the spoils with Marc Andre Ter Stegen in Europe and will claim the Copa America award when the tournament reaches its climax.



If he can add the Copa America title to his already burgeoning trophy cabinet, it would be fair to say that Alisson will have had the best season of his life.