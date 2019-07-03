Argentina have to be the unluckiest side in international football over the past few years.

The South American nation have lost three major finals in the last five years, with the biggest coming in the 2014 World Cup against Germany.

Gonzalo Higuain's miss in that game must still haunt each and every Argentine fan to this day.

They also lost two consecutive Copa America finals to Chile in 2015 and 2016, with Lionel Messi briefly retiring from duty after the latter loss.

He did eventually return, but even the great man couldn't prevent Argentina crashing out of the Copa America last night to their old nemesis Brazil.

However, Lionel Scaloni's side will be cursing their luck, because they were denied to clear penalties.

For some reason, VAR decided not to review the two incidents on Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.

You can watch the incidents below and judge for yourself.

In a day when any contact with the hand is adjudged to be a penalty, it seems ridiculous that both these incidents were not flagged to the referee.

Arthur clearly doesn't have eyes for the ball and simply poleaxes Otamendi, illegally stopping Argentina's biggest threat from set-pieces.

And what makes the obvious trip by Dani Alves on Aguero even worse is that Brazil went up the other end and scored just seconds later.

"The feeling is not good. The second goal was controversial," The Manchester City striker told reporters, per Goal.

"Juan [Foyth] stops thinking that the referee was going to stop. VAR worked very well until today - incredible!

"We do not pay attention to those things on the pitch, except for the blow that Dani Alves gives me from behind.

"I do not know why he did not check it. At the time, he [Zambrano] may not see it, and they told us that the VAR would become like a fifth referee."

Imagine the VAR controversy we're going to see in the Premier League next season...