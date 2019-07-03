It was a night to forget for Argentina as Brazil eased into the 2019 Copa America final.



Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino proved the difference as Brazil inched closer to claiming the prize on home soil.



It simply wasn’t meant to be for the Argentineans, who found themselves on the wrong end of a few dodgy refereeing calls while the ever impressive Alisson Becker thwarted them at every turn in front of goal.



For Lionel Messi, it is yet another disappointing end to an international tournament as his search for national glory goes on.



In truth though, Argentina never looked like a side capable of winning the lot, struggling in the group stages before their win over Venezuela.

It was unsurprising that they come unstuck when faced with decent opposition, as the Brazilian favourites overwhelmed them on home soil.



There was one moment that will have left Argentina fans with a smile on their face though.



Tottenham youngster Juan Foyth produced a lovely bit of skill to send former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho spinning in completely the wrong direction.

In fact, the Brazilian was halfway to the hot-dog stand and back before he realised where Foyth had gone.

You can see the hilarious moment in the video below:





It’s even more embarrassing when you realise that Foyth didn’t even have touch the ball - as far as ‘body feints’ go, that has to be one of the best we have seen.



It just about sums up Coutinho’s poor season though, with the little Magician struggling to make an impact at Spanish giants, Barcelona.



In fact, there are even rumours that Coutinho is willing to declare his Spanish adventure a failure and make his way back to the familiar pastures of Anfield.



You can be sure his teammates though, whomever they may prove to be in the coming months, will be quick to remind him of the time Juan Foyth made him look a right mug.

Sorry Phil, you won’t be living this one down anytime soon.