Andy Murray and Serena Williams to form mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Serena Williams will link up to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon, the Scot’s team confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The partnership, which seemed little more than a media dream when it was first mooted on Saturday, had grown increasingly more likely over the past couple of days and, after Williams safely came through her first-round singles test, it became reality.

The pair will sign in ahead of the deadline at 11am on Wednesday, thrusting what is traditionally the least heralded of the five main draws firmly into the spotlight.

There is no doubt all eyes will be on the American-British partnership, as they are both two of the biggest names in the sport.

It had looked likely that Murray would sit out of the mixed doubles due to not being able to find a partner, but at the last minute, Williams' team allowed her to step forward and she was more than happy to oblige.

Despite never playing a Grand Slam together, their individual talents cannot be questioned, so it will have to take a serious effort to defeat the two in the draw.

There's no doubt the mixed doubles draw just got a whole lot more interesting.