If you were expecting mass changes from an Eric Bischoff-led SmackDown Live last night, then you would have ended up pretty disappointed.

With Paul Heyman's creative touches being put into action on Raw on Monday, some were expecting the same for the blue brand from the former WCW President.

But it's thought that we will have to wait until after Extreme Rules to see Bischoff's plans being put in motion, with the man himself in the process of relocating close to WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

It hints at Bischoff playing more of a behind-the-scenes role rather than hands-on at the arena, which is exactly where Heyman was for his first episode in Dallas - he apparently sat side-by-side with Vince McMahon in the gorilla position.

A character we got to see a little change from last night though was Kevin Owens.

The Canadian opened the show with a talk segment as he hosted the tandem of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, but his tone wasn't so much as heel as we're used to seeing.

Owens insinuated that McMahon was scared of The Undertaker and brought up Shane-o-Mac's 2016 WrestleMania loss to The Deadman.

And when Dolph Ziggler invaded The Kevin Owens Show, KO unleashed a verbal tirade on him by mocking his 'it should've been me' catchphrase.

But the two had to team together in the main event against Heavy Machinery, and if they won the makeshift team would be put into the SmackDown Tag Team Championships match at Extreme Rules.

But owing to an 'accidental' Superkick from Ziggler, Owens was pinned by Otis and the Prizefighter completely lost it after the match, hitting Ziggler with a Stone Cold Stunner for his troubles.

Owens then told the crowd that SmackDown was 'his f**king show' and his actions were well-received by the fans in San Antonio.

It feels as though Owens has turned face once again but we will have to wait until next week to see if that really is the case.

Interestingly though, KO did state on former WWE announcer Lillian Garcia's podcast this week that he would love to see how successful he could be as a babyface.

He had a brief run on his return from injury around WrestleMania time, but he reverted to his bad-guy persona - but we may now see him switch back once again.