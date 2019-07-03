Tennis

.

Rafael Nadal says he's 'too old' for Nick Kyrgios controversy ahead of Wimbledon clash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafael Nadal has purposely dodged an inevitable war of words with controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios ahead of their second-round Wimbledon showdown on Thursday.

It’s public knowledge that the duo have never really seen eye to eye, but comments were exchanged between the Australian and Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal after the latter claimed the Australian “lacked education” back in March.

That came after Kyrgios defeated Nadal 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in Acapulco Mexico whilst using underarm serves, to which the victor reacted by calling his opponent “super salty” during an interview afterwards.

With the two set to meet again at the All England Club this week, Nadal has been speaking about how he feels about the world no. 43's actions on and off the court.

“Being honest, I’m too old for all this stuff," he said, as per Tennis365.

"Too many years on the Tour. What I said I said, and I believe in what I said. I’m not a guy that is going to be in a fight with anybody.

“I’m here to enjoy my sport. And to keep doing the thing I love as good as possible. After tomorrow it’s gonna be another chance to be on court, probably on Centre Court, so an opportunity to enjoy a good match.”

Kyrgios played out a thrilling contest against Jordan Thompson in the first round, at one point letting each game go to 0-40 before trying and ultimately nicking a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-1 win.

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON

It was a more straight forward day out for Nadal, who has won his last 13 matches, as the 18-time Grand Slam champion defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

The clash is bound to be an exciting one and with Kyrgios 4-3 up in the head-to-head standings going into it, Nadal will be motivated to draw level and move one step closer to more success on the grass.

Whether the Aussie star can keep his head in-check is a whole new situation altogether.

Topics:
Wimbledon
Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again