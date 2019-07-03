Rafael Nadal has purposely dodged an inevitable war of words with controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios ahead of their second-round Wimbledon showdown on Thursday.

It’s public knowledge that the duo have never really seen eye to eye, but comments were exchanged between the Australian and Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal after the latter claimed the Australian “lacked education” back in March.

That came after Kyrgios defeated Nadal 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in Acapulco Mexico whilst using underarm serves, to which the victor reacted by calling his opponent “super salty” during an interview afterwards.

With the two set to meet again at the All England Club this week, Nadal has been speaking about how he feels about the world no. 43's actions on and off the court.

“Being honest, I’m too old for all this stuff," he said, as per Tennis365.

"Too many years on the Tour. What I said I said, and I believe in what I said. I’m not a guy that is going to be in a fight with anybody.

“I’m here to enjoy my sport. And to keep doing the thing I love as good as possible. After tomorrow it’s gonna be another chance to be on court, probably on Centre Court, so an opportunity to enjoy a good match.”

Kyrgios played out a thrilling contest against Jordan Thompson in the first round, at one point letting each game go to 0-40 before trying and ultimately nicking a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-1 win.

It was a more straight forward day out for Nadal, who has won his last 13 matches, as the 18-time Grand Slam champion defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

The clash is bound to be an exciting one and with Kyrgios 4-3 up in the head-to-head standings going into it, Nadal will be motivated to draw level and move one step closer to more success on the grass.

Whether the Aussie star can keep his head in-check is a whole new situation altogether.