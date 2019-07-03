Former Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander has claimed that if any British player was to be drawn against one of the world's top three at Wimbledon, Roger Federer would be the preferred opponent.

Despite the Swiss great being an eight-time champion at the All English Club, Wilander expressed his views as a Eurosport analyst ahead of young Brit Jay Clarke's dream match against Federer in the second round.

Federer is looking to become just the second player in history to win nine Wimbledon titles and will square off against Clarke on Thursday.

Wilander believes the 20-year-old has a dilemma though, and has said, as per tennishead: “It is huge for Jay Clarke, though, and he’ll be looking forward to it.

"It’s tricky for the Brits when they play the top guys here – are you playing to win or are you playing to save face?

"If you don’t play to win against Federer then you are going to look like you can never compete.

"However, you’d rather play Federer than Nadal or Djokovic at this stage if you had to choose.”

The match will be the first ever meeting between Federer and Clarke; that's because the latter is making his inaugural Slam appearance thanks to an LTA wild card selection.

Despite his world ranking currently standing at a personal high of 169, it wasn't enough to see him included in the initial draw, but now he's involved, he'll be desperate to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Clarke defeated American Noah Rubin 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round, whilst Federer swept South African Lloyd Harris to one side with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 triumph to kick-start his campaign.

The showdown is bound to be one of the stand-out highlights of Clarke's short career so far, especially if the match is selected to be played on Centre Court, but will there be a shock result in the works?