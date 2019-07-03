Football

Dani Alves was at the peak of his powers vs Argentina.

Dani Alves turned in a 10/10 performance during Brazil 2-0 Argentina

No player in the history of football has won more trophies than Brazilian superstar Dani Alves.

During his career with Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil, he has won 41 trophies.

That means since his professional debut with Bahia back in 2001, Alves averages around 2.27 trophies per year - ridiculous, right?

And the marauding right-back may be adding his 42nd winners medal to his collection this summer after Brazil progressed to the Copa America final early this morning.

The Selecao beat continental rivals Argentina 2-0 in Belo Horizonte, with Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino grabbing the goals for Tite's side.

In the build-up to the game, the focus was on Lionel Messi and how he could finally win a trophy with Argentina.

However, by the end of the 90 minutes it was all about Alves' timeless performance.

The Brazilian - who is currently a free agent - turned in a real 10/10 display, including some serious skills to help setup Jesus' opening goal.

VIDEO

The guy just oozes class.

Alves' stats for the game were might impressive as well.

The 36-year-old completed all five of his take-ons, completed all three of his tackles and won 100% of his aerial duels.

It was a performance that should have sent a clear message to every single top team in the Premier League; the guy has got another season in him at least.

Alves on the ball

Alves has said on numerous occasions in the past that he would be keen on a move to England's top-flight at some point in his career.

Pretty much every single team in the Premier League's top six needs cover at right-back - or a starting one - and the Brazilian wouldn't command a transfer fee.

His wages would, of course, be pretty sizeable, but he would probably be worth the investment.

