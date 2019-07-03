Although Sebastian Vettel hasn't achieved everything he would've liked since moving to Ferrari in 2015, there can be no doubt in anyone's mind that he is one of the most established Formula 1 drivers of this generation; he celebrates his 32nd birthday today.

Vettel joined Ferrari following an era of dominance at Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 in which he broke record after record, and was widely tipped to eclipse the achievements of legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.

It seems to be British great Lewis Hamilton who has pushed on, though, getting the closest to matching Schumacher as Mercedes have taken Red Bull's crown as the sport's leading team - and that has been on show already this season.

Regardless of Hamilton's recent success, Vettel's benchmarks can't go unnoticed and, statistically, he stands as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

It was the off-season between 2000 and 2001 when Schumacher - now 50 - turned 32 whilst he was fresh in his own period of dominance for Ferrari.

With that in mind, now seems as good a time as ever to take a look at how Germany's greatest F1 products compare at 32-years-old.

Vettel is the more experienced driver, taking part in 13 seasons compared to Schumacher's 10 and with that comes 228 Grand Prix appearances, 84 more than his German counterpart's total of 144.

Although he's featured in that many more races than Schumacher, Vettel has just eight more wins to show for it and, as a result, the latter boasts a better win percentage of 30.6% opposed to 22.8%.

Michael Schumacher's stats at 32 can be seen below.

Vettel has achieved pole in 24.6% of his qualifying races, whereas it's 22.2% for Schumacher although he has four more fastest laps to his name.

Sebastian Vettel's stats at 32 can be seen below.

The most important statistic for any driver should be the number of titles, though, and Vettel holds one more than Schumacher, as well as representing one more team during his career.