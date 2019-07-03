It's all been downhill since the moment England defeated Colombia on penalties.

Ok, so maybe Kieran Trippier's free-kick against Croatia was even better, but plenty of England fans would cite the round of 16 victory as their highlight of the World Cup campaign.

We all have fond memories of taking in the summer weeks with England smashing it in Russia and the prospect of Colombia marked the beginning of a charge to the semi-finals.

There was still plenty of questions being asked about Gareth Southgate's side, having narrowly defeated Tunisia and lost to Belgium, despite the absolute obliteration of Panama.

However, it looked as though England would be cruising through to the quarter-finals as Harry Kane's penalty - his sixth of the tournament - looked to have secured a 1-0 victory.

England 1-1 Colombia

But nobody could have anticipated the last-minute drama, which actually started with Jordan Pickford making a remarkable save from Mateus Oribe's long-range effort.

There was nothing Pickford could have done from the resulting corner, though, with Colombia breaking hearts across England as Yerry Mina bagged an equaliser at the death.

Neither side could secure a winning goal in extra-time, thus sending the game to a dreaded penalty shootout - a World Cup format in which England had lost in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

Dramatic penalty victory

And it looked as though history could be repeating itself when Jordan Henderson saw his spot kick saved, while the first three Colombian takers made no mistake.

However, the tables turned when Uribe struck the woodwork, Trippier found the top corner and Pickford made a brilliant save to keep out Carlos Bacca.

It left the whole country with their fingers crossed as Eric Dier - who had been criticised throughout the competition - stepped up to try and end England's penalty hoodoo.

Who are we kidding? You know the result, and it sent England fans into delirium with pints going flying, grown men crying and crowds singing 'It's Coming Home.'

Everybody fondly remembers Pickford's hilarious celebration, while Harry Maguire and John Stones made sure the Colombian players knew who'd won on the halfway line.

That's not to mention the passion from Southgate who - to cheers of 'you're the one, football's coming home again' - exorcised the demons of Euro 1996 in quite some style.

The moral of the story is that England served up a moment for the country to remember and if we're lucky enough to see another moment like that, then we're in for a treat. Somebody take us back.

Was the Colombia win the highlight of your summer? Have your say in the comments section below.