Real Madrid are one of the truly elite clubs in world football for several reasons.

Los Blancos’ stacked trophy cabinet represents the sustained success their fans have enjoyed for the majority of the club’s 117-year existence.

Their silverware is display at the Santiago Bernabeu is a source of attraction for the best players on the planet, which has once again proved to be the case this summer.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodyrgo - who are collectively worth £275 million in transfer fees - have all recently succumbed to the mystique of Madrid.

But so impressive is the club’s inbound activity that it’s easy to forget their negotiation skills are just as effective in moving personnel in the opposite direction.

Madrid are never short-changed when it comes to cashing in on their deadwood - especially if they detect interest from the Premier League.

In fact, over the last decade, the ten-time Champions League winners have collected over £300 million from selling unwanted players to the English top-flight.

Using the data available at transfermarkt, let’s reflect on those eight deals, starting with the most recent…

Mateo Kovacic | £40.5m

Kovacic joined Chelsea on a permanent deal this week after last season’s loan saw him get the regular involvement he lacked at his former parent club.

Danilo | £27m

Madrid let Danilo join Manchester City in the summer of 2017 off the back of him making just 24 and 17 La Liga appearances across two seasons.

Alvaro Morata | £59.4m

In the same window, Morata - arguably the only one of these players whom Madrid wasn’t desperate to get rid of - cost Chelsea a then club-record fee following what remains his most prolific goalscoring season.

Angel Di Maria | £67.5m

Di Maria was the most expensive signing by a British club for a single campaign after Manchester United brought him in as the marquee arrival of Louis van Gaal’s debut season.

Mesut Ozil | £42.3m

Ozil left Madrid for Arsenal following the most productive of his three seasons in the Spanish capital - not that Jose Mourinho was overly upset to see the back of him.

Esteban Granero | £7.2m

One of £45 million worth of arrivals during the 2012-13 campaign, Granero signed for Queens Park Rangers during a period of lucrative spending at the west London club.

Rafael van der Vaart | £9.45m

Tottenham fans grew to love Van der Vaart after two disappointing years at Madrid in which he failed to live up to his reputation as a goalscoring midfielder.

Robinho | £38.7m

Robinho was the first of the kind of signing which has since become standard practice at Manchester City, leaving the Bernabeu on the same day the club was bought by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

It’s difficult to fault Madrid’s record in the transfer market.

Whether it be landing the hottest property on the planet or disposing of players deemed surplus to requirements, they usually get what they want.