Dani Alves agrees with Lionel Messi's criticism of referee during Brazil 2-0 Argentina

Lionel Messi was far from happy with the officiating in Argentina's 2-0 loss to Brazil in the Copa America semi-final.

The Barcelona superstar was very vocal in his post-match interview about the "bulls**t" decisions during the game and the implementation of VAR.

Sergio Aguero should have been awarded a penalty seconds before Brazil scored the second and crucial goal of the game through Roberto Firmino.

Dani Alves clearly tripped the Manchester City striker off the ball, but the incident was missed by the on-pitch officials and not even reviewed by the technology available.

And Alves himself has now shared Messi's thoughts on the game, questioning the capabilities of the officials.

"The referee was more nervous than us, I understand Leo," Messi's former Barcelona teammate said, per Marca.

Alves then made his feelings clear about the persecution of Messi for Argentina's loss, making it his ninth tournament without an international trophy.

"If Brazil loses, we lose all, when it loses Argentina it seems that only Messi loses," Alves added.

Messi has faced constant criticism for his 'failures' with Argentina, with his arch nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo now possessing two international winners medals to his name.

Messi was not happy with the officials

Argentina have lost three major finals in the last five years and Messi may only have two more tournaments left in his career to break his duck.

There will be another Copa America next summer, with the World Cup to follow two years later.

But looking at the current state of the Argentine squad, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to turn their fortunes around in such a short space of time.

