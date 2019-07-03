There's a vacancy for a new curse in the sporting world.

Fans got plenty of amusement out of the 'Drake Curse' this season, with seemingly every athlete who posed for a photo with him going on to lose their next game or final.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero, Layvin Kurzawa and Jadon Sancho were all made to pay the price for posing with the Canadian rapper during his global tour.

However, it's tough to consider the curse with any seriousness after the Toronto Raptors - whom Drake openly supports and attends games for - secured their first NBA title.

As a result, we're now waiting in anticipation for the next hilarious string of coincidences and while it doesn't quite compare to Drake, we might have found the official successor.

The Alisson Curse?

This 'curse' is far more specific and revolves around Lionel Messi and Alisson Becker, who have locked horns on numerous occasions over the last 15 months.

Alisson has managed the unlikely feat of breaking Messi's heart every single time during that timespan and with three different teams no less.

Messi looked as though he'd overcome the Brazilian at his first attempt last season, seemingly booking Barcelona's place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over AS Roma.

Three times in 15 months

What happened next time out? Barcelona were on the receiving end of a historic comeback as Roma won 3-0 on home soil, progressing to the final four on away goals.

Fast forward 13 months and Messi looked to have made doubly sure against Liverpool, scoring a sensational free-kick past Alisson as the Barcelona defence held firm at 3-0.

What happened next time out? Barcelona were on the receiving end of a historic comeback as Liverpool won 4-0 on home soil... are you getting the picture here?

And now Alisson has completed the full set by getting the better of Messi on international duties, too; dumping him out of the Copa America and hurting his dreams of a trophy with Argentina.

Brazil ran out 2-0 winners on the day - through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino - and Alisson even learnt from his mistake by saving a Messi free-kick with relative ease.

Three of the most heart-breaking defeats of the last two years for Messi, despite coming against completely different teams, have all had the same man between the sticks.

Only time will tell whether this reaches the same levels of the 'Drake Curse', but the early signs suggest that we've finally found Messi's kryptonite.

