Dillian Whyte has ranked himself as the fourth best heavyweight boxer in the world, with Anthony Joshua one place above him in third.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Jamaican-born south Londoner believes the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury is only the fifth best heavyweight in the world.

Whyte, talking to talkSPORT, said: "Don't get me wrong, Tyson Fury's a great fighter, won world titles, but it's a funny one because how do you go from Deontay Wilder to fighting Tom Schwarz? How do people justify him being number one heavyweight in the world?"

Fury is set to take on Deontay Wilder in a rematch next year, having arguably done enough to have been awarded the victory in the initial fight.

Whyte placed American Wilder at number two in the list, probably due to his undefeated status (despite his questionable draw with Fury).

That said, however, Wilder is a world champion, so rightfully deserves his place near the top of the list.

Whyte placed Anthony Joshua’s conqueror Andy Ruiz as the number one heavyweight boxer in the world.

Despite his loss to Joseph Parker, who Whyte places sixth in his list, Ruiz earns the number one spot on merit of his knockout win against Anthony Joshua.

Whyte added: "The reason I say he’s number one is he’s beaten Joshua and Joshua had four belts.”

Whyte’s list from 7-10 was rounded up with Luis Ortiz, Oscar Rivas, Alexander Povetkin and Adam Kownacki respectively.

There are some exciting fights on the horizon involving those in Whyte's list.

Whyte himself is fighting Oscar Rivas on July 20, while Wilder has confirmed a rematch with Luis Ortiz, delaying further a 'super-fight' between the American and Joshua.

Joshua himself is in talks to sort a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, while Fury has suggested he will be fighting again more than once before the close of 2019.