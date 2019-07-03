Football

Philippe Coutinho in action for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to PSG move in order to pave way for Neymar's Barcelona return

Philippe Coutinho’s Spanish adventure has not exactly been something you would classify as a success.

The Brazilian star made the mega-money move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018 but has struggled to make a real impact since his arrival in Catalonia.

Coutinho has buckled under the weight of his monumental £142 million fee, as the Barcelona faithful lost their patience with him towards the end of last season.

The 27-year-old was even booed on several occasion as he only managed to show brief glimpses of the kind of form he displayed while at Liverpool.

As a result, Coutinho’s future at the Camp Nou has been cast into doubt, less than two years after he made his dream move.

It is widely believed that the little magician wants out of Catalonia and is eagerly looking for pastures new.

Some reports believe Coutinho could be eyeing a move back to Anfield where he played some of the best football of his career.

However, Sport are reporting that French club Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the Brazilian and that Coutinho has already ‘said yes’ to the move.

It would be a win-win situation for both clubs as it would pave the way for Neymar to make his much-wanted return to Spain.

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

For PSG, they would be rid of Neymar and his controversial behaviour, while they would be acquiring a supremely talented player with a point to prove.

For Barca it would make the process of re-signing Neymar a whole lot simpler.

Sport believe that the only way Barcelona could pull off a deal for Neymar would be in a cash plus player deal which is where Coutinho comes into the fold.

Coutinho is desperate to reignite his career while PSG, despite their millions, are still trying to find a way to dominate Europe.

It could be an interesting few weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

