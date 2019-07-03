SmackDown Live may not be the same for much longer as it enters the final few months of its current guise.

Currently airing on the USA Network in the United States, the blue brand will soon switch to the highly-lucrative FOX channel, and will move to Friday nights again.

October 4 will see the show re-debut and Eric Bischoff will act as an intermediary between the network and WWE, which is part of his new role as Executive Director of SmackDown Live.

Having worked with television companies in the past, Bischoff will act as a good guide for a smooth transition to FOX, who are paying over $1 billion to show SmackDown during the five-year deal.

Los Angeles will play host to the first-ever FOX-run SmackDown show, and it's looking likely to be an exciting time to be a WWE fan.

The belief is that FOX want to load the show with major stars in an attempt to look big time and create a favourable first impression.

And wrestling journalist Tom Colohue has stated that FOX have made communications to WWE about potentially getting the President of the United States - Donald Trump - to appear, per SportsKeeda.

Trump is a WWE Hall of Fame inductee after being added to their celebrity wing in 2013, and many will remember the famous 'Battle of the Billionaires' storyline he was involved in through WrestleMania 23 with Vince McMahon.

Colohue added though that there's no evidence just yet of Trump 'being approached' to appear, but FOX are confident that the President will see the benefits for all parties.

A quote from a 'creative team member' of WWE says that they have already started writing material for Trump's potential appearance - so they must be confident of getting one of the most powerful men in the world to agree to an appearance.

A pre-advertised appearance by Trump will surely see casual wrestling fans, or even non-wrestling fans flock to their screens to see what he has to say.

And you could argue that he would be a bigger get than the likes of The Rock and Stone Cole Steve Austin, regardless of his past ties with WWE.