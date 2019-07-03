Ander Herrera is no longer a Manchester United player but there’s been no definitive word on where he’ll go next.

The Spaniard reportedly wanted to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of his last contract, which expired on Sunday.

However, it’s believed a lack of communication from the Red Devils’ hierarchy prompted his decision to pursue a move away.

Herrera has been a fan favourite since completing his £24 million switch from Athletic Bilbao in 2013, such was his evident passion for giving absolutely everything on the pitch.

The midfielder proved this affection was mutual in his farewell message to the United faithful.

“There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I first started to wear it,” Herrera said in an emotional video in May.

“A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.

“I felt special when I heard my name chanted, I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.”

Herrera would seem to be just the player United need during this rebuilding phase, though it’s clear he and the club didn’t see eye to eye.

The 29-year-old is expected to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this week, with Adrien Rabiot completing a move in the opposite direction to join Juventus.

While an official announcement is still forthcoming, PSG appear to have let the cat out of the bag.

Shirts with ‘Herrera 21’ were briefly available for purchase on the official club website before they caught wind of the mistake and removed them.

Have a look at the screenshot below…

It will come as good news to PSG fans who were ready to fork out €140 in celebration of their supposedly imminent signing.

But on a serious note, this blunder is essentially an accidental confirmation of Herrera’s new club.

His acquisition would be the Ligue 1 champions’ third of the summer after they reached a £16 million agreement for Sevilla’s Pablo Sarabia, and picked up Marcin Bulka from Chelsea on a free transfer.

How much game time can Herrera expect at PSG next season? Share your thoughts in the comments section.