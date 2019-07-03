It wasn't to be ninth-time lucky for Lionel Messi at international tournaments.

Having been two games away from potentially winning a Copa America crown, there was hope that the Barcelona star could finally break his duck with Argentina.

However, a crushing semi-final defeat to Brazil, virtue of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, has cast further doubts over Messi ever bagging international silverware.

The 32-year-old was incredibly unhappy with the officiating during the game and gave the type of emotional reaction that we don't often see from the quiet, well-mannered forward.

Messi told reporters in his post-match interview: "They [the officials] had called a lot of bulls**t, but they didn't even check the VAR, that's unbelievable.

Argentina 0-2 Brazil

"That happened all over the game. At the first glance of contact, they ruled in their [Brazil's] favour and this kind of bulls**t distracted us from the game.

“Throughout the tournament they called bulls**t handballs, bulls**t penalties, and bulls**t fouls. But somehow today, they refused to use VAR."

There is definitely plenty of reasoning behind Messi's claims, but that hasn't steered him away from criticism completely and not everybody was happy with his display in Belo Horizonte.

Messi's poor pressing

A clip has emerged showing Messi's worrying lack of pressing as the Brazilian defence pass the ball around the back.

Sure, Messi isn't exactly renowned for his defensive ability and tracking, but it's disappointing to see him mope around for 30 seconds in one of the biggest games of his career.

Check out the full video down below:

Come on Lionel, Sergio Aguero was putting you to shame there.

It's nothing new to see Messi putting minimal effort into his pressing, but you'd think that the big stage of the Copa America and representing his country would change that.

Is fatigue playing a factor? Maybe, and it's important not to burn out easily in games, yet you simply don't know what can happen when you apply pressure to players in risky positions.

There was still moments of brilliance from Messi when Argentina were in possession, though, and the finishing of his teammates left a lot to be desired.

However, surely Messi will start to throw the kitchen sink at the opposition when the next international tournament rolls around, because time is quickly running out.

Do you think Messi will ever win an international trophy? Have your say in the comments section below.