Cori Gauff followed up her incredible victory over Venus Williams with a second round against Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova.

The 15-year-old and her opponent had to wait until 20:06 to start their match, which was moved under the new roof of Court No. 1 at late notice.

It was a familiar setting for Gauff, though, who had beaten Venus on this very grass on Monday.

And it didn’t take long for the teenager to prove that her victory over the 39-year-old wasn't just a one-off.

Again, Gauff showed incredible power well beyond her years to impressively take the first set 6-3.

Rybarikova may be ranked 139th in the world but she's no pushover - certainly not on grass. Just two years ago, she reached the semi-final here.

But she had no answer for Gauff's brilliance as the youngster also claimed the second set 6-3.

It's not just sheer power from Gauff, though. She's got the tennis brain to go with it.

If she doesn't make it to the very top, something has gone seriously wrong.

And, following Madison Keys’ shock loss to Polona Hercog, Gauff will fancy her chances once again against the world No. 60.

BAD DAY FOR BRITS

It was a bad day for the Brits as Heather Watson and then Kyle Edmund crashed out of the second round of Wimbledon on day three.

Edmund, Britain’s number one, led 2-0 in sets and 3-0 in the third against 35-year-old Fernando Verdasco on Centre Court.

But the experienced Verdasco fought back to win a five-set thriller 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 64 in three hours and 43 minutes.

Earlier on court one, Watson was also dumped out.

It was four years ago to the day that a 23-year-old Watson came within touching distance of beating Serena Williams in a third-round match at Wimbledon.

At one set all, Watson led 3-0 in the third and also had the opportunity to serve for the match at 5-4.

Serena ultimately prevailed but Watson had won the hearts of many British tennis fans.

Four years on, Watson is still yet to progress past round three at SW19.

It was second-round elimination this time around against world No. 20, Anett Kontaveit.

Despite showing glimpses of her best form during the first set, Watson lost 5-7, 1-6 to the Estonian.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took just one hour 33 minutes to beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The Serb will play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.

Seed number four - and last year's runner-up - Kevin Anderson beat Janko Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4.

Elsewhere, seed number three in the ladies’ draw, Karolina Pliskova, eased into the third round with a comfortable victory over Puerto Rican, Monica Puig.

In the same draw, seed seven Simona Halep and eighth seed Elina Svitolina also progressed.

In the men’s draw, Karen Khachanov [10], Daniil Medvedev [11] and Milos Raonic [15] all went through - with Raonic prevailing with three successful tie-breaks.