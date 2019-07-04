Football

.

Eduardo Vargas attempted a Panenka penalty while 3-0 down v Peru - it was saved

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Peru will take on Brazil in the final of the Copa America after beating Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.

Ricardo Gareca’s side were relentless, establishing a 2-0 lead at half-time through goals from Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun before captain Paolo Guerrero wrapped things up in second-half injury time.

The result means that Peru will appear in the final of the tournament for the first time since 1975.

And what an occasion it promises to be. Matches don’t get much bigger than taking on Brazil at the Maracana.

For Chile, there will be no hat-trick of titles.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team were hoping to win the Copa America for the third time in five years but were outclassed by their opponents.

“Peru played well, they deserve to be in the final,” Chilean midfielder Gary Medel said, per Reuters.

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-CHI-PER

Vargas' Panenka backfired

Chile will be left to reflect on a disappointing evening.

Eduardo Vargas summed it all up when Chile won a penalty in the stoppage time.

Trailing 3-0, the former Queens Park Rangers forward unashamedly thought it was the right time to pull out a Panenka penalty.

But Chile goalkeeper Pedro Gallese didn’t move from his line and, after initially crouching, simply rose up to pluck the ball out of the air.

Embarrassing for Vargas.

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-CHI-PER

Peru have already faced Brazil in this tournament and they will be desperate to avoid the same outcome.

Brazil smashed Peru 5-0 in the group stage, the goals coming from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.

But Peru are looking forward to having another shot at the eight-time Copa America winners.

“I think we all played well, we all made sacrifices,” Guerrero said. “We were very intense and we deserve to be in the final.

“Now we need to rest and think of Brazil. It’ll be a very hard final.”

Topics:
Football
Ricardo Gareca
Yoshimar Yotun
Pedro Gallese
Edison Flores
Peru Football
Gary Medel
Brazil Football
Alexis Sanchez

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again