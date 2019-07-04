Peru will take on Brazil in the final of the Copa America after beating Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.

Ricardo Gareca’s side were relentless, establishing a 2-0 lead at half-time through goals from Edison Flores and Yoshimar Yotun before captain Paolo Guerrero wrapped things up in second-half injury time.

The result means that Peru will appear in the final of the tournament for the first time since 1975.

And what an occasion it promises to be. Matches don’t get much bigger than taking on Brazil at the Maracana.

For Chile, there will be no hat-trick of titles.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team were hoping to win the Copa America for the third time in five years but were outclassed by their opponents.

“Peru played well, they deserve to be in the final,” Chilean midfielder Gary Medel said, per Reuters.

Vargas' Panenka backfired

Chile will be left to reflect on a disappointing evening.

Eduardo Vargas summed it all up when Chile won a penalty in the stoppage time.

Trailing 3-0, the former Queens Park Rangers forward unashamedly thought it was the right time to pull out a Panenka penalty.

But Chile goalkeeper Pedro Gallese didn’t move from his line and, after initially crouching, simply rose up to pluck the ball out of the air.

Embarrassing for Vargas.

Peru have already faced Brazil in this tournament and they will be desperate to avoid the same outcome.

Brazil smashed Peru 5-0 in the group stage, the goals coming from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.

But Peru are looking forward to having another shot at the eight-time Copa America winners.

“I think we all played well, we all made sacrifices,” Guerrero said. “We were very intense and we deserve to be in the final.

“Now we need to rest and think of Brazil. It’ll be a very hard final.”