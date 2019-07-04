The footballing world welcomed a new member to the €100m+ club last night in Joao Felix.

Portugal's next great hope became one of a select few to command a nine-figure transfer fee after Atletico Madrid activated his €126m release clause at Benfica.

The 19-year-old only made his senior debut back in August, but did he enjoy a stunning 2018/19 season.

In his 26 Primera Liga games, Felix scored 15 times and assisted seven more, while also notching three goals in his six Europa League appearances.

The teenager's style of play is eerily similar to that of Antoine Griezmann, a second striker capable of linking the play and scoring a plethora of goals.

Atletico could not have found a better replacement for the want away Frenchman on paper.

Greizmann is expected to have his new €120m release clause triggered by Barcelona in the coming days, making him yet another member of the €100m+ club.

And it seems Atletico are more than prepared for his departure by already handing Felix his coveted number seven shirt.

Oh and they didn't mention Griezmann in their statement announcing the news...

Atletico wrote on their official website: "Joao Félix is to wear the number 7 shirt during his first season at Atleti.

"The young player, who has already made his debut with the Portugal national team at age 19, arrives at our club following a fantastic season at Benfica, in which he scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists.

"The forward will wear the same number as several legends from our club’s history, such as Ufarte, Diego Forlán and Manolo."

Sure there's not another famous number seven to thank, guys?

Griezmann has been one of the world's best players since his move from Real Sociedad, scoring 134 goals in 321 La Liga appearances.

He may be ditching you this summer under acrimonious circumstances, but he's probably one of Atletico's greatest ever players.