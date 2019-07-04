The £67 million that Liverpool splashed out to sign Alisson Becker last summer looks to be money well spent.

The Brazilian goalkeeper helped the Reds to victory in the Champions League, proving to be the piece they needed to go all the way in the European competition.

They lost a final with Loris Karius between the sticks. They won a final with Alisson between the sticks. That’s the difference.

And Alisson did all he could to help Liverpool win the Premier League. He kept 21 clean sheets and conceded just 22 goals in 38 matches, both phenomenal numbers.

But the conclusion of the title race wasn’t the end of Alisson’s season.

After the Champions League final, he jetted off to Brazil to represent his country at the Copa America.

And how’s he getting on at the tournament? He’s doing brilliantly, as it goes.

Alisson has kept nine consecutive clean sheets

Brazil are through to the final and Alisson hasn’t conceded a goal. He’s already guaranteed to win the Copa America Golden Glove, having kept five clean sheets.

In fact, he hasn’t allowed a goal since Liverpool’s 3-2 win against Newcastle on May 4. He’s gone 846 minutes for club and country without picking the ball out of the net.

Alisson’s list of accomplishments since he was last forced to do so is just insane.

He’s won the Premier League Golden Glove, lifted the Champions League, won the Copa America Golden Glove and reached the final of the Copa America.

The 26-year-old is on an incredible run. He’s kept nine consecutive clean sheets and is at the peak of his powers right now.

He denied Lionel Messi in the Copa America semi-final and he’d love to keep another clean sheet in Sunday’s final.

Brazil will take on Peru, who they beat 5-0 in the group stage, at the Maracana.

Victory for Brazil will complete a memorable few weeks for Alisson.