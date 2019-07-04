Christian Pulisic was undoubtedly the star of the United States’ 3-1 win over Jamaica in the Gold Cup on Wednesday.

The £58 million Chelsea signing scored twice at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to set up a meeting with Mexico in Sunday’s final.

In several respects, it wasn’t a match without hitches.

Weston McKennie put the US in front early on before severe lightning stopped play for 90 minutes and forced fans inside the venue to take shelter.

When proceedings resumed with 16 minutes on the clock, Gregg Berhalter’s side took a while to get back into their stride.

The US earned some breathing space via Pulisic's second goal of the tournament seven minutes into the second half, albeit only for 20 minutes.

A Shamar Nicholson header halved the deficit, only for Pulisic to strike again three minutes before the final whistle.

Even though the 20-year-old netted both his goals from rebounds, there can be no denying that he produced a fine display.

Pulisic looks to be oozing with confidence ahead of linking up with his new club Chelsea for the 2019-20 season.

If a brace wasn’t impressive enough, Blues fans were also treated to a glimpse of his party tricks, too.

Pulisic was in his accustomed position on the left wing as the US attempted to pass their way through the Jamaica midfield.

And as the former Borussia Dortmund star received the ball virtually on the touchline, he flicked the ball first-time in the opposite direction he was facing to catch his marker unaware and him allow to accelerate away.

It really was a gorgeous piece of skill. Check it out in the video below…

Chelsea supporters will be licking their lips at the thought of Pulisic doing this kind of thing on a weekly basis in the Premier League.

There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders to make up for the loss of Eden Hazard, who completed a long-awaited switch to Real Madrid this summer.

But based on the leading role Pulisic has played for club and country in his recent years, he has all the necessary attributes to do the same at Stamford Bridge.

Can Pulisic sufficiently replace Hazard in his first season? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment.