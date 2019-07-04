Frank Lampard has finally been confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager.

The Blues legend returns to the club where he enjoyed so much success.

But this time he’s not running the show from midfield, but from the touchline.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said, per the club’s website.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.

“I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

The work begins straight away. Chelsea’s pre-season plans include matches in Ireland, Japan, Austria and Germany, before the competitive action gets underway.

Lampard's first league game vs Man United

And Lampard is in for a huge start in the Premier League - Chelsea’s opening fixture is away to Manchester United, on August 11.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports, and it’s not one to be missed.

Three days after that, Lampard’s Chelsea, who won the Europa League last season, take on Champions League winners Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

What a start for Lampard!

The 41-year-old, who guided Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his only season as a manager, returns to the club where he holds a legendary status.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

“Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so.

“We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.”

Best of luck, Frank.