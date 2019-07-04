Football

Frank Lampard's potential Chelsea XI for first Premier League fixture v Man Utd

Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea manager.

The club's greatest player has signed a three-year deal with the Blues after a successful first managerial stint with Derby County in 2018/19.

While Lampard's homecoming will excite fans - and rightly so - there is no denying that he faces a tough task at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are currently serving a transfer ban and have already seen their star man Eden Hazard join Real Madrid in a €100m deal.

However, the promise of Lampard promoting the club's exciting youth players into the first-team, instead of splashing out on established stars, is certainly promising.

With that in mind, we've had a stab at what Lampard's XI could be for his first Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Chelsea's potential XI v Man Utd

For the start of his reign, Lampard will have to make do without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who will both be absent with Achilles injuries.

So that should see Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount come in for their Premier League debuts.

Mount thrived under Lampard in the Championship and is very highly rated by Chelsea supporters.

Then you have Tammy Abraham coming into the side after his brilliant 2018/19 with Aston Villa, where he scored 26 goals in 40 league appearances.

Abraham could be Chelsea's starting striker in 19/20

Behind Mount, Kante will almost certainly drop way deeper than he did under Maurizio Sarri alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Jorginho may find himself sacrificed after a dubious debut campaign.

At the back, don't be surprised to see Lampard hand Fikayo Tomori a starting berth alongside Antonio Rudiger after his impressive season on loan at Derby.

David Luiz and Andreas Christensen flattered to deceive under Sarri, while Gary Cahill has already left the club.

Tomori was brilliant at Derby

Cesar Azpilicueta should keep his place at the start of the campaign, but don't be surprised if Reece James does usurp him at some point.

Finally, Emerson and Kepa should retain their starting status come the new season.

How do you think Chelsea will lineup under Lampard? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

