Manchester City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League champions have paid Rodri’s £62.8 million release clause to sign him.

The 23-year-old becomes Man City’s second signing of the week following the return of Angelino.

He also becomes City's record signing, surpassing the £60m they paid to sign Riyad Mahrez last summer.

You can't fault Pep Guardiola's desire to continuously aim to improve his squad.

Atletico Madrid confirmed that Rodri’s lawyers and City representatives paid the release clause to La Liga on Wednesday.

The Spaniard joined Atletico in May 2018 after spending three years at Villarreal. He played a crucial part in their second-placed finish in La Liga, making 34 league appearances.

Man City announce Rodri signing

Rodri believes that Man City is the perfect club for him to continue his development.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” he said, per the club's website.

“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times.

“It’s a style that excites me, as do the club’s ambitions.

“I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”

Meanwhile Txiki Begiristain, City’s Director of Football, is sure that the midfielder will be a hit at the Etihad Stadium.

“Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented, young midfielder, who has all the attributes we are looking for," Begiristain said.

“He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession.

“He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s team and we are confident he will be a success.”

He joins a club that already possesses a plethora of talented midfielders.