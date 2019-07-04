The summer of 2019 will be a memorable one for Atletico Madrid.

Whether those memories are good or bad is yet to be determined, but the scale of the squad revamp already in motion is unprecedented.

Key figures Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Filipe Luis are to leave Diego Simeone’s side this summer - some already have.

But in response, Atleti have already completed some serious deals in the transfer market.

Joao Felix has been signed for €126m, while Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera and Felipe have also been added to the squad.

And they’re also exploring deals for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Porto left-back Alex Telles.

It is also likely that Alvaro Morata completes a permanent move to the club this summer from Chelsea.

Taking all this into account, Atletico are likely to have some serious squad depth next season - the kind that can win La Liga.

You can look below at what Simeone’s squad could look like for the upcoming season.

That squad would seriously challenge for the Champions League as well.

Felipe and Telles in defence would be the perfect way to cope with the losses of Godin, Luis and Hernandez.

The two Brazilians have been immense for Porto, as has Herrera, who is an absolute steal on a free transfer.

Highly-rated left-back Renan Lodi, 21, has also been snapped up from Athletico Paranaense and should provide healthy competition.

Simeone’s potential midfield depth is scarily good, with five elite level - and versatile - central midfielders to pick from.

Llorente, Herrera, Saul, Koke and Thomas Partey would make it into most teams in world football.

And up front, Felix is a perfect like-for-like replacement for Griezmann and Lacazette would be the ideal striker for Simeone’s system.

A tireless worker, strong on the ball and a deadly finisher, the Frenchman is built to play in the Wanda Metropolitano.

But what happens if either forward are injured? No matter, Morata and Diego Costa can fill in.

Any one who writes off Atleti in 2019/20 is a fool.