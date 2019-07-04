Bernard Tomic crashed out of Wimbledon in the most unceremonious of circumstances on Tuesday.

The Australian produced a humiliating display en route to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 defeat at the hands of France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Lasting just 58 minutes, it was the shortest men's match at the All England club since 2004 and marked Tomic’s third consecutive round one exit at Grand Slams in 2019.

There were questions over whether the world number 96 was giving his all throughout the affair - an accusation he’s faced on several occasions during his career.

Rather expectedly, Tomic was in no mood for a friendly chat in his post-game conference.

“I think I played as best as I could. It’s just I played terrible,” he told the media, whom some have coined the nickname ‘Tomic the Tank Engine’.

When asked if he was satisfied with the level of his performance, the 26-year-old snapped: “Next question please.”

In addition to a grilling from journalists, Tomic has failed to escape further punishment for his alleged lack of effort.

BBC Sport report that the one-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist has been stripped of his £45,000 prize money after Wimbledon officials ruled his performance was short of the “required professional standard”.

Tomic can appeal the decision, but his track record is unlikely to help his cause.

In 2017, he was fined more than £11,000 and after saying he was “bored” and had requested a medical timeout during his straight-sets loss to Mischa Zverev.

That was the final straw for Tomic’s former racquet sponsor Head, who terminated their agreement as a result of his behaviour.

The same outcome among the dwindling supporters Tomic has left in Australia is on the horizon, too.

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has slammed his latest antics, telling Australia’s Today show: “It’s tedious. We’re over this aren’t we?

“Yeah, we’re over it, let’s not talk about him.

“Let’s talk about John Millman, who went through today. And Alex de Minaur, one of the great, scrappy fighters of the Australian male players that’s coming through. He’s gone through to the second round with Alexei Popyrin yesterday.

The 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion added: “I think for Bernard, he was going along great, wasn’t he? But I think we’ve all moved on from him, we’ve got other exciting talents that we can focus on here as we head into day three of Wimbledon tomorrow.”

