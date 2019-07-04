In the market for a new car and have a bit of cash to splash?

Also like the idea of buying a flashy motor previously owned by a footballer?

Then you’ll be interested to know that Auto Trader are currently advertising cars for sale owned by various footballers including Gareth Bale, Kyle Walker, Peter Crouch, Alex Song and George Boateng.

Needless to say, the featured cars are all worth a fortune.

The cheapest is just shy of £45,000, while the most expensive will set you back a cool £140,000.

First of all, let’s start with this 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, owned by Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

The Wales international, who could be on his way back to the Premier League this summer if Real Madrid get their way, is looking for £115,000 for this monster.

The car has been customised to Bale’s personal taste and features Designo black quilted leather upholstery, alloy wheels in matt black and red brake callipers.

Next, we have this 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider available for £70,000.

This little beauty’s previous owner was none other than Crouchy.

The two-seater Ferrari has only done 28,000 miles.

Need something a little bigger?

How about this 2015 Range Rover Autobiography, previously owned by Walker.

The Manchester City and England star’s old car, which has 42,000 miles on the clock, is available for £62.000 - or £1802 a month if you can’t afford to buy it outright.

If you’ve just won the lottery, then you might be tempted to purchase Alex Song’s 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Available to buy for an eye-watering £140,000, the four-seater luxury vehicle features a full black leather interior, chrome details and massage seats.

It’s only done 19,120 miles and is described by Auto Trader as “definitely the best looking example on the market with a huge specification”.

Finally, we have this 2008 Porsche Cayenne, which was built for ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Boateng.

Complete with a red, white and black interior, it’ll set you back £44,990 if you want it.

"Auto Trader continues to be the go-to-destination for footballers looking for a change of wheels ahead of the new season," an Auto Trader spokesman was quoted as saying by Goal.

"This year highlights the surge in popularity for SUVs amongst Premier League stars, with the likes of Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benz G Class continuing to take the top spots.

"Personalisation also seems to be key for footballing legends, from having their shirt numbers stitched into seats, unique colour wraps, to even stocking their own mini fridge."