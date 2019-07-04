There was a period in 2018 between April and October where WWE fans didn't see John Cena on their television screens.

The last time they saw him was when he defeated Triple H in a match to at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Back then, he had his traditional short back and sides military style haircut.

However, when he returned to WWE later that year for a match at Super Show-Down in Australia, Cena had grown his hair out so long that fans began to call him JBL as he was almost the spitting image of the iconic superstar.

The 16-time world champion had his hair this way for a role in Project X, an action movie which co-stars the legendary Jackie Chan.

He maintained this long hair look up until recently. He has now cut his hair again for another movie role, but he still looks unrecognisable.

In the video posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena said in Mandarin: "Hello friends! Long time no see.

"A year ago I showed a film with Jackie Chan and the director asked me if I could change my hairstyle. So right now you can see it's long and wild. Now I'm filming a new movie and the director asked me if I can change my hairstyle.

"So now I will *snip* *snip* *snip* my hair. My role in this film is a secret! I can't tell you anything about this role but I can let you see my new look! See ya!"

With Cena receiving so many movie offers these days, you have to wonder if we'll ever see him with his iconic short back and sides military style haircut again!

WWE fans haven't seen the 16-time world champion inside a ring since he confronted Elias as The Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 last April.

Cena's last match for the WWE came back in January this year when he competed in a number one contenders match on an episode of Monday Night Raw for the Universal Championship against Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin. Balor won the match that night.

It's unclear as to when we'll see him in the WWE again due to his busy movie schedule, but he would be welcomed back with open arms any time he wishes to return to the squared circle.