Frank Lampard was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager on Thursday morning.

The Blues legend, who impressed in his first managerial role at Derby County last season, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

He replaces Maurizio Sarri, who accepted an offer from Juventus last month, but won’t be able to bring in new players this month due to the club’s transfer ban.

“It sounds good to be Chelsea Head Coach,” Lampard said. “It’s a bit surreal, because with my playing career here, I don’t think I need to state how much it means to me.

"To play 13 years at this place, it was home for a long time in a great era, I was fortunate enough to be involved in success at the club, those were all my playing memories, and now this is a new chapter, and I’m really looking forward to it.

"Everyone knows how I feel about the club, my absolute desire now is to be here and work hard, I think I did that as a player, tried to get everything I could out of myself, and I intend to do that as a manager."

Lampard was presented in front of the media on Thursday afternoon and can now fully focus on getting his players ready for the start of the new season.

Chelsea play their first pre-season friendly against Bohemians and Dublin next week before taking on St Patrick’s Athletic, Kawasaki Frontale, Barcelona, Reading, Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Lampard’s first competitive game in charge of the Blues will be against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 11.

However, the bookmakers appear to be pessimistic about Lampard’s chances of succeeding at Stamford Bridge.

Paddy Power reckon Lampard’s spell as Chelsea manager could be a complete nightmare.

They currently have the 41-year-old down as the 6/1 joint-favourite - alongside Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked of the 2019/20 season.

Chelsea’s start to next season could have been a lot worse, so those odds are slightly surprising.

They face Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup after the United game and then take on Leicester City (H), Norwich City (A), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (A), Liverpool (H) and Brighton (H) before the end of September.

That doesn’t look too bad on paper.

Chelsea are a massive 25/1 to finish as next season’s Premier League champions with the same bookmakers.

While their odds of securing a top-four finish are 10/11 - marginally better than Man Utd’s and Arsenal’s.

If you fancy Chelsea to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Paddy Power are offering odds of 14/1.

Chelsea fans will be desperately hoping Lampard can prove the bookies wrong over the coming months.