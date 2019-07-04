Football

Gianluigi Buffon is back in Serie A!.

Gianluigi Buffon officially re-joins Juventus after leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon has officially re-joined Juventus on a one-year deal.

The 41-year-old legend spent 2018/19 at Paris Saint-Germain, but will return to Turin as back-up to Wojciech Szczęsny.

Buffon is reportedly keen on breaking Paolo Maldini's Serie A appearance record and is surely desperate to finally win the Champions League.

The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani couldn't deliver for 'Superman', but Cristiano Ronaldo may be the man to deliver for the iconic goalkeeper.

Juve's summer transfer window has already got off to the perfect start, bringing in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for free and signing Luca Pellegrini from AS Roma for around €20m.

Maurizio Sarri's side are also close to signing Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, while Paul Pogba has also been heavily linked with a return to Turin.

A number of big names could also leave the club this summer to free up more funds.

Paulo Dybala, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Joao Cancelo are some of the high-profile players linked with moves away from the Bianconeri.

Dybala is one of the big names linked with a summer exit

Sarri's first season in charge will certainly be an interesting one, but he now has one of the best dressing room personalities he could wish for in Buffon.

