Manchester United have just over a month to revamp their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The summer transfer window closes on August 8 - the day before the new Premier League campaign gets underway - and United have bought in two new faces so far.

Daniel James was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing. The Welsh winger completed a £15 million move from Swansea City.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka then arrived from Crystal Palace last week, with United forking out a cool £50 million for the right-back.

While United fans are happy with both players, they probably expected a few more ins and outs by now.

Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and James Wilson have all left Old Trafford this summer but no cash has been raised from any departures so far.

It’s impossible to know what Man Utd’s starting line-up against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season will look like.

But can Football Manager 2019 give us a rough idea? We’ve simulated the summer transfer window to find out.

First of all, let’s see who else United signed, aside from Wan-Bissaka and James.

Man Utd beat Tottenham to the signing of Tanguy Ndombele on the simulation, paying £57 million to Lyon for the French midfielder’s services.

In real life, of course, Ndombele has already been confirmed as a Spurs player. The north London outfit sealed his signature in a deal worth £55 million earlier this week.

United spent even more money (£63 million) on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, while £26.5 million was forked out for Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

Kevin Mbabu, the Swiss defender, came in from Young Boys.

He’s already signed for Wolfsburg in real life but we’ll gloss over that.

In total, it works out at a combined £221 million for those six players.

A long list of players left Old Trafford - 13 permanently and another eight on loan.

United only managed to get cash for three of them: Ashley Young (£3 million to Fulham), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (£575,000), and young goalkeeper Matej Kovar (£46,000).

Here’s Man Utd’s starting line-up for 2019/20, according to Football Manager…

Not bad, eh?

Just pretend that Ndombele is Nemanja Matic or another member of the squad.

The only downside is that United haven’t signed a new top-quality centre-back.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly probably isn’t a Premier League-winning centre-back pairing.

Paul Pogba is also still at United - the Frenchman is reportedly desperate to force a move away from Old Trafford in real life - as is the inconsistent Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford leads the line, with Romelu Lukaku on the bench.