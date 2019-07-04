We're starting to miss Arjen Robben already.

The Dutchman announced on Thursday morning that he was hanging up his boots at the age of 35, drawing the curtains on one of the most decorated careers in the modern era.

Although Robben will always be associated with Bayern Munich, he also plied his trade at Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid across 19 years in the sport.

That's not to mention the 96 caps he accumulated for the Netherlands, as well as coming an Iker Casillas toe-length away from inspiring them to World Cup glory.

Robben made 602 career appearances, scored on 210 occasions, produced 162 assists and won 28 major trophies in four different countries.

Robben announces his retirement

The Champions League win in 2013 is perhaps his crowning glory, scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the final to exorcise the demons of 2012.

However, despite all those impressive career achievements, football fans will remember Robben best for his brilliant - and often hilarious - over-reliance on his left foot.

There are just some footballers who - no matter who predictable they are - succeed by fooling defenders with the same trick every time.

Trademark left-foot finish

Robben is perhaps the greatest example of all and every single one of his greatest goals consist of him cutting inside on his left foot to score from long range.

The defender would always know it was coming, but Robben had an uncanny knack of creating himself space and it was game over as soon as he pulled the trigger.

As a result, there is no better opportunity to look back on a compilation of his trademark finish and one such video allows fans to enjoy six whole minutes of Robben at his best. Check it out:

Imagine producing six minutes of the same tactic!

To be fair, though, some of the finishes are simply incredible and against tough opposition such as Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Then there are the few examples where Robben simply didn't need to use his left foot, but did so to either keep the trademark going or because he didn't trust his right boot.

After a rare weak-foot goal in 2015, the Dutchman admitted: “They always make fun of my right foot, they’re not wrong as it’s not as good as the other one. But sometimes it works.”

When it comes to his left foot, however, there was no need to say 'sometimes' because Robben was simply unstoppable and we'll miss seeing him destroy defences and goalkeepers with it.

Does Robben have the best trademark finish ever? Have your say in the comments section below.