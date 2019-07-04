John Cena was harassed by a British YouTuber whilst out shopping in London earlier this week.

However, Cena is very much zen when it comes to life, and he handled the situation in a way which everyone can learn by.

The 16-time world champion is currently in the UK to film Fast & Furious 9, which is set to be released in cinemas next year.

During some time away from set, Cena went shopping, which was where he was confronted by YouTuber Mo Deen, who began recording him on his phone without asking for his permission first.

Despite Deen picking up on Cena's attitude that he did not want to be recorded, Deen continued recording and stopped Cena before he left the shop, which was when the following exchange happened.

Deen: "Take care, bruv. I've got some advice for you."

Cena: "Yes? Be respectful, that's my advice for you. You asked if you could take a video, but you're just shooting video. ... maybe you should be respectful."

Deen: "You know me? I'm famous. I'm famous, Mo Deen."

Cena: "I don't want to talk to you. It doesn't matter who you are, you don't treat anyone with respect. Treat people with respect. Thank you for asking to film a video and then filming the entire time I'm in the store. I don't care who you are or what you do."

Deen continued to try to agitate Cena, but the 16-time world champion reiterated that he doesn't care who the YouTuber is, or what he has to say.

Cena said: "Thank you very much for being respectful."

Deen followed Cena out of the store, which resulted in Cena asked him again to stop filming as Deen continued.

Deen said: "If you need anything, just let me know."

Cena replied: "I need you, please, to ask. You're going to use this without my permission, you're going to use all this without my permission. You didn't ask to shoot, you're still filming. I'd appreciate it if you be respectful."

Cena later took to Twitter and said: "Respect is reciprocal. You get what you give."

Cena is a prime example of a noble celebrity who just wants to go about his day in peace, but who will also happily stop for a photo if you ask him nicely, as well as give you a lesson in respect if you fail to show it.