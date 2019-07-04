Football

Herrera gave an emotional farewell to Man Utd after five years..

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Ander Herrera from Man Utd

Ander Herrera is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The writing has been on the wall for some time after Herrera announced he was leaving Manchester United, deciding against renewing his contract and becoming a free agent.

The Spaniard had enjoyed five years at Old Trafford where he made 189 appearances and won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League.

However, the next stage of his career will take place in Paris, with the club announcing the news on Thursday afternoon with a brilliant FIFA 20 video.

They then confirmed that Herrera had been snapped up for free and had signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2024.

Herrera signs for PSG

The French champions weren't very good at keeping the secret, though, after accidentally making his name available for shirt sprinting on their official website.

Further to that, leaked images of Herrera holding the PSG shirt had emerged a few hours before the confirmation and will be released in due course.

After confirming his United departure, the midfielder had explained: “This is not an easy day or an easy decision, but sometimes in life you have to take decisions.

“Sometimes the timing is just not right and you have to move on. I don’t want to be sad, I want to thank all the fans for all they have done for me in the last five years.

“I have enjoyed so much playing for this club, I have felt so privileged to represent this club every time I have done it.”

